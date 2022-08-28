Letter: Join us at Health Care for All Oregon

The other day I saw a meme on Facebook. It showed an arm sticking out of the ocean. The caption read: “Health care for profit is immoral. It’s like asking for a credit card before you save someone from drowning.”

I’ve been working for publicly funded health care for all for 20 years, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen the argument expressed better. We too often focus on the economic reasons for single-payer health care — most of us would pay less than we do now; some people remain uninsured because they can’t afford insurance; four out of 10 Americans have medical debt, etc. These are all good arguments, and there are many more.

But in the end, why are we working for health care for all? Because not to do so is immoral. Because making a profit from denying health care to someone is immoral. Because letting someone suffer or die because they have no insurance or are underinsured is immoral.

Won’t you do the right thing and join us at Health Care for All Oregon?

Jo Alexander

Corvallis