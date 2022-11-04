Letter: Join me in voting for Lytle

In South Corvallis, we have been fortunate to have a representative on the City Council as committed and tireless as Hyatt Lytle. I have found her to be responsive to my concerns and always working diligently for the benefit of both South Corvallis and the community as a whole.

Hyatt has been a strong advocate for South 3rd Street safety, affordable housing, and protecting our natural resources and local air quality.

I had the privilege of representing South Corvallis on the Council for 10 years and understand the level of effort needed to be an effective Councilor. I am always impressed with Hyatt's knowledge of the issues, her independence, and her dedication to involving citizens in Council decisions.

Please join me in voting to retain Hyatt Lytle as the Ward 3 representative on the Corvallis City Council.

Tony Howell

Corvallis