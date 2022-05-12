Letter: Join in 'yes' vote for LBCC measure

My favorite moment as a community college educator occurred several years ago when, as chair of the Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education, I was able to shake the hand of every graduate as they walked across the stage during their commencement.

Helping these young, and not-so-young, folks fulfill their college dreams and seeing them walk well-prepared and excited into their futures was truly wonderful. We can all assist LBCC students to have access to quality, affordable workforce training or transfer preparation by voting “yes” on the LBCC bond measure on the May 17 ballot.

The bond will fund capital improvements including a new agriculture facility in Albany that will also benefit our local agriculture and farming community, an enhanced career and learning center at the Benton Center in Corvallis, and improved infrastructure in LBCC facilities across the service area. The state will provide an additional $8 million to complete the ag building if we do our share and pass this bond.

For just 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, we will all be able to give local students access to the programs they need. Please join me in voting yes for LBCC.

Penny York

Corvallis

