Letter: Join in voting Val Hoyle for Congress

Being a member of Congress is a real job requiring knowledge and skills that can take years to master.

Peter DeFazio is a hard act to follow — the fact that he endorses Val Hoyle means a lot. To have impact on the Congressional process, a new House member must (1) master a complex system involving legislative and committee procedures; (2) be able to readily establish strong working relationships; and (3) be on top of urgent, diverse and complex issues.

Val Hoyle is the sole candidate with the job-related skills, experiences and references (endorsements) needed to meet these job requirements. She has a strong and distinguished record of legislative leadership, serving as majority whip of the Oregon House, where she led successful efforts to increase our state’s minimum wage, expand our Clean Fuels program, expand voting access, and require that health insurers cover 12-month supplies of birth control, among other accomplishments.

As Oregon’s Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, in addition to workers’ rights, she has overseen civil rights and housing protections for Oregonians, among other issues. Because she has actual legislative experience, Val Hoyle can hit the ground running when she takes her place in Congress, ensuring our district has an impact on the legislative process.

Val Hoyle’s many endorsements from trusted and diverse community leaders affirm that she is the best person to represent Oregon in the difficult years ahead. Please join me in voting for Val Hoyle for Congress.

Nancy Russo

Corvallis

