Letter: Join in voting to keep Sheriff Duncan

I would like to offer my support to retaining Sheriff Michelle Duncan.

I am privileged to serve on the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s Good Government Council. The council interviews candidates to determine who would be the person best suited for the position.

A few weeks ago, the council had an opportunity to interview both candidates running for the office of Linn County Sheriff. Our questions centered on such things as, but not limited to, leadership skills, command experience and fiscal knowledge. Sheriff Duncan’s answers to all our questions far exceeded those of her opponent.

In addition, we learned that Sheriff Duncan has accumulated more than 2,900 hours of professional education through the Department of Public Safety Standards & Training, and is an Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Command College graduate.

Based on our interviews, the council unanimously selected Sheriff Michelle Duncan for our endorsement.

Please join me in voting to keep our current sheriff, Michelle Duncan.

Micheal Martin

Albany

