Letter: Join in voting for Struthers for mayor

I’m supporting Andrew Struthers for mayor. I think his skill, experience, and track record make him the best candidate.

Here’s why Andrew will be getting my vote:

• Andrew is accessible. He has been my Ward 9 Councilor for the past four years. During that time, he arranged regular ward meetings and made his calendar available for one-on-one meetings. He listens.

• Andrew is committed. As a working professional with two small children, Andrew understands the challenges facing our community today. He is committed to building a better future for all our children.

• Andrew is a skilled facilitator. The mayor’s job is to facilitate the work of the city council. Andrew has professional training in facilitation and four years’ experience serving in community government. He understands the legal roles of the council and the mayor’s office, and won’t step over those bounds.

Finally, as a sports official, Andrew has had to learn to keep his cool, move the game along, and make sure it is played safely and fairly. I think those are some pretty good skills to use in city government, too.

For details on Andrew’s priorities and activities (and to see some cute pictures of his family), check out his website.

Please join me on Nov. 8 in voting for Andrew Struthers as Corvallis’ next mayor!

Stacy Mellem

Corvallis