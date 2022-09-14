Letter: Join in voting for Struthers for mayor

Andrew Struthers is the best choice for mayor of Corvallis.

For more than a decade, he has generously given of his time and talent to make this a better place to live and work.

I have seen Andrew’s able leadership while working on the committees for the Corvallis Livability Levy and the Countywide 911 Service Improvement District. And I have witnessed his financial expertise over his seven years on the budget commission, first as a citizen member and then as a city councilor.

Andrew’s two-term record of service on the city council has shown him to be a thoughtful decision-maker with an inclusive approach to finding solutions. He has worked to expand housing availability, improve the efficiency of our development code, and foster more public participation in our city’s governance.

Andrew has said that while working with the city council, staff and the community, his priorities will be to:

• Make more housing available and affordable

• Strongly support our local businesses

• Ensure our transportation system works for all: pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as vehicles and commerce

• And more effectively address building an environmentally sound and sustainable future for all of us in Corvallis.

Andrew has proven his commitment to the betterment of Corvallis. He has demonstrated his acumen in leading collaboratively and accomplishing good things for our city. We will be well served with him as our mayor.

Please join me in voting on Nov. 8 for Andrew Struthers as mayor of Corvallis.

Curtis Wright

Corvallis