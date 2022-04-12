 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Join in voting for Malone in primary

I wholeheartedly endorse Pat Malone for Benton County commissioner.

As a current commissioner, Pat has a strong record of experience and competence in resolving issues in our county. He is also thoughtful, listens and brings people together to work out solutions within and across county boundaries.

As a rural businessperson, he also brings a unique perspective and special knowledge to the commissioner role. Too often rural areas in Oregon are not well represented and don’t have their voices heard on critical concerns. Not in Benton County, with Pat’s leadership. He has shown his skill at working with other members of the commission and the community to get things done.

Please join me in voting for Pat Malone in the upcoming May primary.

D. Allen Meyer

Corvallis

 

