Letter: Join in voting for Kotek for governor

As I watch each “100-year” (or “500-year”) climate disaster change people’s lives forever, I often wonder what else I as an individual can do to make a difference in addressing climate change.

The impacts of climate change are so big, and coming so fast, that it can be hard to believe that any one person can make a difference. Still, I want to do what I can, knowing that the collective actions of individuals, states and countries are what will create our collective futures.

This year there is no doubt that whoever wins the election for Oregon governor will have a major impact on how climate change is addressed (or not) in Oregon.

Tina Kotek is the only choice to keep our state moving forward. As speaker of the House of Representatives, her leadership led to every one of the biggest wins for the environment and our climate in the last nine years. The Oregon League of Conservation Voters gives Tina Kotek a lifetime score of 84%. Christine Drazan has an OLCV lifetime score of 20%.

A vote for Betsy Johnson is simply a throwaway vote that helps get Christine Drazan elected. Betsy Johnson and Christine Drazan have both publicly stated that they would repeal the Oregon Climate Action Plan that sets important new state targets to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Please join me in voting for Tina Kotek and you will have helped to create a better future for our state, our country and the world.

Phillip Callaway

Crawfordsville