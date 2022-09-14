Letter: Join in voting for Jamie for Congress

As we move past Labor Day and into fall, I’ve been thinking about the many things we can look forward to here in Oregon, including cooler weather, college football and beautiful fall colors.

Another thing I’m excited about is voting in our midterm election. This year, Democratic voters have nominated many outstanding candidates, and one I’m particularly excited about is Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

Quite often, when someone as awesome as Peter DeFazio retires from Congress, voters are left wondering which new candidate to support. Here in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District, we are so fortunate to have Jamie running. She’s made a career of protecting our water and other natural resources. She understands the real, immediate threat of climate change and how it is destroying our homes, crops and air.

Jamie sees the impact the climate crisis has on our rural and urban economies, and prioritizes building sustainability everywhere. She knows that community resilience requires investments in physical and social infrastructure, including affordable housing, health care, child care, education, and debt-free community college and trade programs for all Oregonians.

She also recognizes that with challenges come opportunities; with the right leadership, we have the potential to build a stronger economy that will provide everyone an equitable chance to participate and thrive. Jamie will take on big money/corporate interests that harm our environment and communities. She’ll deliver for all Oregonians and help everyone get ahead in this difficult economy.

Please join me, and so many others, in voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Congress this November.

Susan Heath

Albany