Letter: Join in voting for Hogg for mayor

Roen’s past experience included the state employment department, Hewlett-Packard and Oregon State University. As a previous member of the Corvallis City Council for eight years, Roen worked hard at representing his ward constituency as well as endeavoring to improve the quality of life for the community.

Roen is now retired and ready to commit to being a full-time mayor. He is ready to address our backlog of housing needs and understands there are problematic land use issues that many in the community are not aware of. Please join me in voting for Roen Hogg for mayor.