Letter: Join in voting for Helen in primary

What a great time for a talented and connected leader such as Helen Higgins to bring her experience and passion for service and community to the role of Benton County commissioner.

It’s time to put her level of energy and proven ability to work building win-win community connections that build up Benton County and its residents, just as she has done over the last 16 years for youth and families. Helen is both a visionary and an implementer. Most people have one skill or the other, and it’s the rare individual who can listen to different views and develop them into a plan that gets results.