Letter: Join in voting for Helen HIggins

Sixteen years ago, a woman I vaguely knew was hired as the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.

At the time, I thought to myself, “What is this craziness? What kind of leader will a tennis-playing tech manager be for a nonprofit?” Well, quite a good one, as it turned out.

While leading the Boys & Girls Club, Helen Higgins has been a passionate advocate for children and families of our community. Working with her clients and her board, Helen identified unmet needs and found solutions to fill those needs. While identifying gaps in services may seem easy, implementing a solution usually is not — especially in the nonprofit world, where funding is always an issue, and especially when the approach is to create a sustainable solution.

A few of the needs Helen has addressed as CEO:

• Providing youth access to dental care and mental health care.

• Creating teen-specific space and programs.

• Providing a safe place for children of working parents to be during a pandemic.

Helen is so much more than the Boys & Girls Club, but I use this to illustrate some of the reasons I believe she would serve us well as a county commissioner. She also gets my vote because I see her regularly acting on the concept of “service above self” — and because she knows how to stay on budget! I encourage you to join me in voting for Helen Higgins.

Carol Lee Woodstock

Corvallis

