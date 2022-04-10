Letter: Join in voting for Helen Higgins

I give my full support to Helen Higgins as Benton County commissioner. I especially wish to commend her outreach to rural Benton County communities.

During my tenure as Philomath School District superintendent, I had the good fortune to partner with Helen on a number of initiatives to benefit children. What I learned from these collaborations was that Helen truly commits herself to ensuring a stronger county for all of us.

In one case, Helen dedicated herself to providing opportunities for older Philomath students who had nowhere to go after school hours to participate in Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis activities. (From the beginning, she made clear that she did not want to take away from Philomath Youth Activities Club, whose service focuses on elementary and middle school students.)

Our shared challenge was transportation, realizing that these students had no way of getting to Corvallis to participate in club activities. Helen immediately got on the phone to close the transportation gap.

Within 48 hours, due to her positive relationships built on trust within our communities, she not only had an agreement with Dial-A-Ride to transport our youth but also had connected with big-hearted and now much missed Jerry Duerksen, who ensured we could afford the solution. Her commitment went further to focus on how to create a sustainable path forward for student access. This is the future-oriented, trust-building service leadership I want in a commissioner.

Join me in voting Helen Higgins for Benton County commissioner!

Melissa Goff

Albany

