Letter: Join in voting for Darleen Ortega

I am very concerned about the upcoming vote for the selection of judges on the Oregon Court of Appeals.

For nearly 20 years on Oregon’s Court of Appeals, the Hon. Darleen Ortega has demonstrated integrity, leadership and qualifications for her role of service to justice. Well respected throughout the judiciary and the state, she is acknowledged to hold the highest ethical standards.

In obvious contrast, Vance Day, her opponent, was suspended from the bench for judicial conduct violations, making misstatements to the Judicial Fitness Commission, supplying a firearm to a person with a felony conviction and falsely accusing another person of assaulting him. These ethical violations call into question not only his character but also his fitness to be a judge.

The decisions judges make impact the lives of real people every day. Judge Ortega has dedicated herself to never losing sight of that. She finds ways to engage the court in the reality of life for people of color, Indigenous peoples, LGBTQ+ individuals, the impoverished, immigrants and people with disabilities.

She listens, and works to build consensus and understand how people experience the legal system so that she will articulate the law with respect, compassion and humility. She is a powerful advocate for the founding principles of this country: equality and justice for all.

Darleen Ortega is the best candidate for this position. Please join me in voting for her on May 17.

Sue Abbott

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0