Letter: Join in voting for Andrew Struthers

Andrew Struthers has my full support as the next mayor of Corvallis.

When I was a city councilor, I worked with Andrew on the Budget Commission. I was impressed with his understanding of the responsibilities of city government and the budget implications and opportunities. I saw his effective actions bringing people together to resolve issues.

As a planning commissioner, I saw Andrew in his role as city councilor liaison. He was knowledgeable, helpful and respectful of the public, commission members and staff.

I am very concerned about the lack of diverse and affordable housing options in Corvallis. People who work here should be able to live here. This is one of Andrew’s top priorities.

I’ve done some advocacy for manufactured housing in Oregon because manufactured homes are now safe, energy-efficient and lower in cost than site-built homes. I was pleased to learn that Andrew is very familiar with this housing type because he has chosen it for his own young family. Andrew understands the challenges that young families may face in Corvallis, and he is working to address them.

Besides affordable housing, Andrew’s other priorities include strengthening our local economy, developing a transportation system that works for all and taking effective action on climate change.

I appreciate Andrew’s practical, balanced and results-oriented approach to community leadership. I think you will, too. Find out more online. Please join me in voting for Andrew Struthers for mayor in November.

Penny York

Corvallis