Letter: Join in voting for Andrew Struthers

I am supporting Andrew Struthers for mayor of Corvallis, and encourage you to vote for him in the Nov. 8 election.

I am a longtime resident of Corvallis and have been involved in city government for the last five years as a member of the Budget Commission. I have watched Andrew in his work both with the commission and as a City Council member. He has demonstrated a diligent work ethic, a willingness to work with others and a wholehearted desire to make the best decisions for all the people who call Corvallis home.

A particular strength I have seen in Andrew is his ability and willingness to respect everyone who brings an idea or a comment to the council or commission. He listens carefully and, even when he disagrees, treats the person as a valued member of the community, and welcomes their opinion.

I believe Andrew will work hard as the mayor of Corvallis, and will work well with the council members and with city staff. He will carefully work to address the needs of Corvallis and to listen to the concerns of the members of our community.

I wholeheartedly support Andrew Struthers for mayor, and invite you to join me in voting for him in November.

Steve Lee

Corvallis