Letter: Join in supporting Maughan for mayor

I am happy to endorse Charles Maughan for mayor of Corvallis.

Charles exemplifies the ideals of putting people first and building community. He understands that resilient communities are prosperous communities. He cares about growing local economies by making sustainable use of our land, water and air resources for now and into the future.

People want to live in places where they feel heard, and seen. Understanding that they matter. Charles proudly stands beside LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities in seeking justice for all.

It’s time for leadership that truly brings communities together to build for a prosperous future. I hope you will join me in supporting Charles Maughan for mayor of Corvallis.

George Grosch

Philomath