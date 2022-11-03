Letter: Join in supporting Cadena for Ward 9

Having known and worked with Tony Cadena over many years, I fully support him for Ward 9 councilor.

Tony is a proven leader, given his extensive experience in financial executive positions and management education, as well as volunteering in government and nonprofit organizations. He is known for his openness to various points of view, while not pushing any personal or partisan agenda.

Tony is focused on positive results. His focus would be on the basic needs at the local level that Corvallis requires, mainly in the areas of affordable housing, livability and business sustainability. He would seek workable solutions using the limited resources available for the community’s urgent priorities.

Tony understands that to develop that set of priorities will require citizen engagement in the process. His collaborative and personable manner will encourage the necessary community participation.

Please join me in supporting Tony Cadena for Ward 9 city councilor.

Gary Angelo

Corvallis