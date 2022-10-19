Letter: Join in saying 'We do not accept this'

Since the day he was born, our constant message to our son has been that our most important job is to keep him safe.

Yesterday he shared with me his experience in the school lockdown drill where his class had to hide in a small room off the library, being as quiet as possible.

It breaks my heart to know that we live in a time in which these drills are necessary, a time where I cannot promise him that he will be safe at school, a time where I cannot do my most important job as a parent. We need to stand together as a community and say, “We do not accept this.”

It is not acceptable to us that mass shootings occur in our schools, in our grocery stores, in our public spaces. It is not acceptable to us that our communities are not safe. It is not acceptable to us that our children’s curriculum must include how to hide from a shooter in their schools.

I ask you to vote yes on Measure 114. Measure 114 will make our schools, our stores and our communities safer. Measure 114 will save lives. Measure 114 is simple and effective, and includes common-sense regulations: requiring a permit to purchase a firearm, requiring safety training, limiting future sales of military-style, high-capacity magazines.

Please join me in standing up to say, “We do not accept this.” Please join me in working to keep our children safe. Please vote “yes” on Measure 114.

Jessie Andersen

Albany