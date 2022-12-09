Letter: Join Health Care for All sign line

While many are celebrating the passage of Measure 111, which enshrined access to health care in the Oregon constitution as a fundamental right, others worry the narrow vote obscures the true level of support for a publicly financed system of universal health care in Oregon.

The outcome doesn’t represent the opinions of Oregonians on the system itself. Polls consistently reveal that about two out of three support universal health care. The close vote on Measure 111 reflects valid concerns about what the constitutional change actually does.

A better measure of support for state-based universal health care that would eliminate premiums and out-of-pocket expenses is found in a 2019 poll by Elway Research: 62% of those polled would definitely or probably vote for a substantial new tax to support such a system if they then paid less in total costs for health care.

That’s possible because efficiency is one of the virtues of a publicly funded system. Research by the Legislative Task Force on Universal Health Care actuarial consultant predicted with such a system, Oregon would save nearly $1 billion in its first year. If the health care tax is properly assessed, most Oregonians would pay less for care, while everyone would be covered.

If you are a supporter of a health care system that’s fair and affordable, please let others know by joining Health Care for All Oregon-Linn County’s sign line from noon to 1 p.m. on Universal Health Coverage Day, Dec. 12, at Third Avenue and Ellsworth Street.

Rick Staggenborg, M.D.

President, Health Care for All Oregon-Linn County

Albany