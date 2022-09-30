Letter: Johnson brings her bluster to Albany

So Betsy Johnson brought her bluster, bravado and baloney to Albany! And her potty mouth and her disdain for government. Whoopee!!

Did she bring any proposals or ideas for actually solving problems in Oregon and being a leader of whom we can be proud? No, of course not. All she has to offer is bullying, bombast and ridicule of those who work for the people of Oregon.

Her trope about Oregon’s government regulations being a barrier to business development is just plain nonsense. And she knows it. This bashing and bullying and her, “I alone can fix it” attitude is a favorite ploy of candidates who have nothing to offer, just like a recent U.S. president.

Make no mistake, Betsy Johnson is the worst kind of politician. She does not deserve to be anywhere near the Office of Governor.

Robert Bailey

Albany