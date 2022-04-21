 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: John Selker right man for the job

  • 0
Letters Stock

John Selker is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. He brings years of experience in education, science and world travel. He highly values education, starting at the earliest age on through college. His background as a scientist will bring validity to his input on environmental issues.

If you go to John’s website, you will see clearly posted his code of ethics/standards he practices and will bring to the House. Vote for John Selker to bring a fresh and honorable person to office.

Cherrill Boissonou

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News