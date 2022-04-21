Letter: John Selker right man for the job

John Selker is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. He brings years of experience in education, science and world travel. He highly values education, starting at the earliest age on through college. His background as a scientist will bring validity to his input on environmental issues.
If you go to John’s website, you will see clearly posted his code of ethics/standards he practices and will bring to the House. Vote for John Selker to bring a fresh and honorable person to office.
Cherrill Boissonou
Corvallis