Letter: Jamie's honesty gives assurance

Access to reproductive care used to be a choice in this country.

The reversal of that freedom clearly impacts other freedoms in our constitutional republic and puts us on a slippery slope toward fascism. Never mind that our rule of law is under constant barrage!

Voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner will improve our chances of saving our democracy because she is a true leader. She’ll help to codify our freedoms in Congress and will also fiercely fight to ban stock trading by House representatives.

Jamie is an authentic leader with experience in wildfire recovery efforts as interim city manager of Talent in 2020. Incidentally, she is not beholden to corporations and special interests such as the fossil fuel industry or Big Pharma.

Her honesty gives me the assurance I need to trust that she will keep our communities safe.

As an emergency response coordinator for the Oregon Health Authority, Jamie is assisting with preparation activities that address the needs of all Oregonians to prepare for and be able to cope with emergencies.

Wendy Nilsen

Lebanon