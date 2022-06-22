Letter: It's what you voted for; take the pain

It’s my opinion the regime in office today is a complete failure at communication.

Even with all the media working with the regime, members can’t explain their policies so the American people can understand the future this regime wants. It’s really simple to explain their policies, but they lack the will and courage to do it. The Biden regime is destroying today to build the future it wants.

Too bad regime members didn’t think out their Green New Deal a little better. By destroying today with high prices and shortages, they run Americans out of money that could have been used to convert to green energy. We would be far better off to have a great economy so we can build a future, but unfortunately the policies of the regime is to tear it all down and force its will on Americans.

We have the greatest science and technology in the world, but the worst politics ever imagined in converting to a Green New Deal. Why not do things without hurting the nation? Why not use science to convert gas rigs to electricity so we don’t spend trillions on new cars? Why not create new fuels and convert to them?

Sad to say, this regime isn’t a bunch of thinkers, and members are sure hurting Americans, but it’s what you voted for, so take the pain, pay the price and settle for what you got. You have to destroy it all to achieve the regime’s Build Back Better plan.

James Farmer

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0