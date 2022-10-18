Letter: It's time to save America, and planet

Words matter.

“Theory” is bandied about by the media to refer to QAnon, Deep State, Venezuelan voting machines, etc. Hey! Galileo, Newton, Einstein, Hawking had theories. The Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot, Roswell Park aliens and QAnon are not. They are but absurd delusions.

I think the headline for the excellent Oct. 7 editorial by Tony Van Vliet should have been “It’s save America time!” rather than “It’s save the planet time!” Tony elaborated on several excellent reasons why the American experiment in democracy is about to be severely tested.

Starting Jan. 20, 2016, lying became the new normal for the highest office in the USA. More than 30,000 lies between then and Jan. 20, 2020! “Largest inauguration in history,” “Clean coal,” “Windmills cause cancer!”

With a few smart rascals, one insecure, narcissistic man plotted to control all three branches of government, destroy the sacred election process fundamental to a democracy, and overturn a fair election. Indeed, it’s time to save America!

Ronald Coffey

Corvallis