Letter: It's time to curb madness of gun ads

Perhaps you recoiled, as I did, to the effrontery of its first two pages of firearms on the heels of the past month’s firearms slayings. It’s time to curb such madness.

When it became clear that cigarettes were endangering both smokers and nonsmokers, advertising by their producers was banned. Certainly the thousands now killed and disabled by those with firearms would be substantially reduced with the elimination of firearm advertising. Several firearms in the Sportsman’s ad have 30-cartridge magazines. Cigarette packs contain only 20.