Letter: It's time to curb madness of gun ads

I expect you saw the Sportsman’s Warehouse supplement for its Father’s Day Sale, June 3 through 19, that accompanied the June 3 edition.
Perhaps you recoiled, as I did, to the effrontery of its first two pages of firearms on the heels of the past month’s firearms slayings. It’s time to curb such madness.
When it became clear that cigarettes were endangering both smokers and nonsmokers, advertising by their producers was banned. Certainly the thousands now killed and disabled by those with firearms would be substantially reduced with the elimination of firearm advertising. Several firearms in the Sportsman’s ad have 30-cartridge magazines. Cigarette packs contain only 20.
Mike Wolf
Corvallis