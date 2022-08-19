Letter: It's prerogative of each of 50 states

Clifford M. Hall, M.D, in his lengthy opinion piece of Aug. 12 (“As I See It: Full-term pregnancy is not an entirely benign condition”), makes clear his support for abortion on demand by couching his argument around his concern for the health of the woman.

That is fine, since we all appear to have an opinion on this topic.

Unfortunately, what Hall has overlooked in his article, in fact does not mention, is that laws concerning abortion rights are not a subject addressed in the Constitution of the United States, just as laws against speeding, forgery or murder are not addressed in that document. Those kinds of issues are left to the various state legislatures. The Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 ignored that principle, and that is why it has been overturned.

The states are not required to have uniform laws about anything that are not precluded by that same U.S. Constitution. Whether individual states forbid or praise abortion is entirely the prerogative of each of the 50 states.

M. Richner

Albany