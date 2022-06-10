Letter: It's not foolproof, but it's a start

Columnist Kathleen Parker made a good point last month: Language matters.

We need to stop talking about gun control and talk about gun safety instead. The word “control” is a dog whistle to folks that gets them all riled up. Safety is really what matters. I am a firearms instructor of many years, and the first thing I always talk about is safety. The political discussion lately has been about safety in schools.

Some ignorant politicians are calling for a single point of entry/exit for a school with a man trap. They can explain later why the kids died unable to escape a burning school.

School doors are not the problem; changing them won’t help protect nightclubs, supermarkets, churches or synagogues. Oregon laws are a good start, but we need national laws requiring mandatory background checks. If I could, I would mandate a psych evaluation to purchase a high-capacity weapon, but that may be a bit too far for some folks. It would have weeded out the shooter in Uvalde, Texas, though.

The Second Amendment leads with the phrase “A well-regulated … ” Gun ownership today is not well regulated. As a certified firearms instructor, I think all gun purchasers should be required to provide proof of ability and training in safe gun handling and usage.

We, the nation’s instructors, could take the lead in certifying that the prospective gun purchaser was properly trained and possessed the capacity to use the gun appropriately. It’s not foolproof, but it’s a start.

Jim Birken

Corvallis

