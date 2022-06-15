Letter: It's like blaming car for crashes

As I thought when I wrote my last letter (“Please join in working for change,” May 13), the media and the left wing have focused on the wrong things when it comes to preventing violence and mass shootings.

There’s not a sane American adult who isn’t horrified by these mass shootings. It’s obvious there’s a serious problem with the fact that these incidents are so frequent.

Unfortunately, people who can’t rationalize correctly think laws will stop the carnage.

The question that should be asked is how we as a nation are creating so many young people who are capable of slaughtering innocent people. As I noted in my letter, these attacks were nonexistent in earlier decades. It takes a special kind of demented, tortured, cowardly individual to perpetrate these insane acts.

It’s the fact that our country is failing at nurturing at-risk youths that allows formation of monsters. No matter how many laws are made, these monsters will find a way to kill. There are too many guns and magazines to control. The liberals always take the easy way out and point to the tools instead of the causes. It’s akin to blaming the car for crashes!

Many of the parents of this country are not doing a good job. I know this is a much tougher problem to solve, but that’s the cause.

I have no problem with requiring background checks or age-21 buying requirements, but anything else is futile in the way of restricting guns. Parents, take responsibility!

