Letter: It's hard to resist Zelenskyy's pleas

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is well loved not only by the Ukrainian people, but by people all over the world.

When Ukraine was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24, he chose to stay in the capital city of Kyiv and keep the government open, even though he knew Vladimir Putin’s plan was to quickly take the city and replace the government.

He dresses daily in a military green T-shirt and matching jacket while videotaping messages of encouragement to the people of Ukraine. Those who have stayed have put up such a resistance that the Russians are nowhere near taking the city of Kyiv at this moment.

Where did this love affair between Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people begin? After Volodymyr graduated from college with a law degree in 2000, he spent some time as an actor and comedian.

In 2015, his television show “Servant of the People” became wildly popular. The program was about a teacher who accidently becomes president of Ukraine after complaining about corruption. Government corruption was a problem in Ukraine, so when Volodymyr Zelenskyy actually ran for president, he won by a landslide.

The Ukrainian people have a president they adore. And no wonder. When Zelenskyy spoke remotely from Kyiv to the governments in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Germany, his speech to each country brilliantly included specific ideas pertaining to each country that made it hard to resist his emotional pleas for military support and humanitarian aid.

Benji Cato

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0