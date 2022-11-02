Letter: It's about control, not health care

Oregon Measure 111, which turns health care into a so-called “right,” would put lunatics in charge.

Think about it. If a person comes along and claims they have a right to make your decisions for you, you will immediately and correctly conclude that this person is a lunatic.

Yet this is exactly what Measure 111 does. It authorizes people with a particular ideology (collectivism) to force others to live as though they share this pernicious ideology.

Measure 111 supporters intend to force dissenters into a single-payer health care system if they can. This authoritarian reliance upon force also serves as proof their system is not as beneficial as they claim.

If their system were truly beneficial, then why would they need to force people into it? A solid majority would eagerly choose to join a beneficial system, so what difference would it make if a few dissenters were to refuse?

Even if a sizable portion of the populace was to refuse to join, everyone would still be getting what they want, so what’s wrong with that? These would-be authoritarians are obviously afraid that free people will not choose their system.

This isn’t really about good health care. It’s about control. A disturbing behavior of supporters of collectivized health care is their absolute refusal to explain why they should have a right to control others. This serves as further evidence that they are, in fact, lunatics.

Sensible people will not be voting to put lunatics in charge of their health care.

Richard Hirschi

Albany