Some say if the only tool you have is a hammer, all tasks will appear to be a nail — and treated like one.

I am a home/land/property owner in Corvallis, so therefore I own a toolbox, a big one. And because I have all these tools of various shapes, sizes and capacities, the only thing that appears to be a nail is a nail.

Sometimes I envision my toolbox as a trusted ally and companion. When confronted with any task or challenge, I can look in there and find not only the right tool but ideas as well.

I can also find my most valuable tool: logic. Which keeps me from pulling out a hammer without reason.

A test for the toolbox has occurred.

On May 16, voters will be faced with a bond proposal of $110 million that will “hopefully” pay for a justice campus in North Corvallis, plus homelessness services facilities. Apparently, the overall cost may be $180 million of combined funding, or more.

So, justice/law enforcement facilities and homelessness facilities in the same bond proposal.

If there is a bookie in the house, I would like to make a bet on how long it takes before the hammer blows start over who deserves the most and better funding and facilities.

With two supercharged issues in the same proposal, you can bet cohabitation will be near impossible.

And it will be the voters who become nails in the end.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis