Letter: It will be the end of American empire

Afghanistan faces deepening poverty, with millions of people at risk of famine.

United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has warned that more than half the Afghan population needs assistance, and close to 19 million face acute food insecurity.

The blame for this humanitarian tragedy can be squarely placed on the United States. The New York Federal Reserve Bank is holding and refusing to release more than $7 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

The Biden administration claims that half the Afghan reserves will be held for compensation to 9/11 victims pending court decisions against Afghanistan for the 2001 attacks — despite the lack of evidence of Afghan knowledge or participation in those attacks. The remainder of the reserves are held because the administration will not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Similar larcenous tactics have been used against Venezuela, Russia, Cuba and Iran, attempting to financially cripple countries the USA doesn’t like. With the U.S. dollar as the primary international reserve currency, such attacks have been extremely successful in causing misery. But they have not led to any desired changes of policy.

The untrustworthiness of the USA as the primary global banker, plus the shakiness of the USA economy, is likely to lead to the creation of a new international reserve currency outside the control of the criminal capitalists who run the U.S. Federal Reserve. When that happens, it will be the end of the American empire.

Mike Beilstein, Pacific Green candidate for US Congress, OR 4th District

Corvallis