Letter: It was a nightmare, but seemed so real

The year is 2023.

He sits in a darkened room, eating cheeseburgers and fondling a set of golf clubs.

The reds have been victorious: The Irishman is now the Speaker of the House, and the Turtle has assumed command of the Senate. Now the Orange Puppetmaster can put his vengeful plan into action: The president and vice president can both easily be removed by impeachment, and his malleable minions put in control of the government.

Under his Stable Genius guidance, all these pesky investigations will vanish, and his critics and detractors will be harshly dealt with. His feverish brain has already imagined the articles of impeachment, and he fantasizes his re-installment to the throne from which he had been so fraudulently and ignominiously removed.

This is not a conspiracy theory; it was a nightmare I had several nights ago, but it seemed so frighteningly real.

Douglas Bauer

Albany

