I went to the event on Friday, Sept. 20 in which high school students walked at noon to Corvallis City Hall and I listened to speeches by students demanding climate action now. The key message I got was that these students believe in science and know we cannot wait another 10 years for their future on a livable planet. I am in concurrence with their concerns and believe we parents and elder citizens need to support the cause.
I also know several adults who do not see the urgency or believe we are significant in contributing to the carbon emissions and climate changes. My immediate reaction was that as we get older, money is more important us to continue to support our lifestyle. We, therefore, have a tendency to deny that we are the cause of any climate change or that we can do anything that will reverse the environmental changes. We tell ourselves these are only naturally caused. Money and wealth gets in the way of logic. We need to reverse this mindset.
It is time to invest in green energy for the sake of our children’s future. Your money will return, time will not!
Fred E. Shaub
Corvallis (Sept. 21)