I find Mike Peterson's assertion "democracy (mob rule)" in his Sept. 12 letter commenting on an article by E.J. Dionne (The Washington Post, Sept. 5) on the struggles of government bodies — by the British with Brexit and by the United States with gun violence control, rather offensive.
Webster defines democracy without mention of "mob rule" as: "1. government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system." We are not a mob!
I cannot fathom his concluding argument: "But you see we live in a republic. The Senate is supposed to be undemocratic. The founders designed it that way." If so, that would help us understand Sen. Mitch McConnell's reluctance to bring House-passed, gun-control bills onto the floor for consideration by the full Senate.
It's apparent that Sen. McConnell doesn't accept the charge of democracy — and the republic alike — to exercise the will of the people. His past speaks of his self-importance. It's solely to his advantage to argue that it would be a waste of the Senate's efforts without assurance that the president would sign the emerging product.
That, of course, is nonsense. Sen McConnell has no way of knowing in advance the specifics of the House/Senate product. The president cannot weigh the pluses and minuses of the bill until it emerges. Were he to reject it, veto override remains. The functions of the legislative, executive, and judicial must remain distinct. Let's move along.
Mike Wolf
Corvallis (Sept. 17)