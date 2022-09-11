 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: It looks like an American flag to me

  • 0
Letters Stock

I like President Biden.

Others want war.

He walks softly, smiling all the way, carrying a big stick that looks like an American flag to me.

June Burke

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News