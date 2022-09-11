Letter: It looks like an American flag to me

I like President Biden.
Others want war.
He walks softly, smiling all the way, carrying a big stick that looks like an American flag to me.
June Burke
Corvallis
Oregon Measure 114 will appear on the November ballot for voters to either approve or reject.
This November, voters will decide if we will move forward with meaningful, common-sense gun reform, or if we will let the all-or-nothing crowd…
In November, Oregonians will vote on Measure 111, which would make health care a constitutional right.
Oregon State University has bullied its way into keeping the public owners (all of us neighbors and forest users) of MacDonald and Dunn forest…
I am a retired woman who is writing this letter to advocate for universal health care.
As inflation continues, it’s time for corporations to step up, be good patriots and stop price-gouging the American people.
Having failed in the courts to reverse an election, having failed to reverse an election by force after a storming of the Capitol, having fail…
I wrote to the paper a few months ago about abortion, but it wasn't published, so I will try to sanitize this one a bit.
There is a shortage of drivers for the Corvallis Transit System.
