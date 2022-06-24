 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It is time for gun safety regulations

Letters Stock (copy)

I agree that identifying and helping people with the angriest mental health issues are key factors for the prevention of mass homicides; however, increased gun safety regulations would reduce these mass homicides.

It is time for gun safety regulations such as background checks and permits to purchase firearms, including a ban on ammunition over 10 rounds, such as the gun safety Initiative Petition (Oregon IP17).

Most wealthy countries, such as Japan, Australia and almost all of Europe and the United Kingdom, have gun safety regulations, and boast homicide rates of under 1.5 per 100,000. USA rates are approaching eight, worse than Niger, Pakistan and Myanmar. In fact, the USA has 120 firearms for every 100 people!

Opponents to gun safety regulations typically state that these measures are an infringement on the Second Amendment. However, Jim Birken, in a previous opinion letter (“It’s not foolproof, but it’s a start,” June 10), had an excellent point. The Second Amendment leads with the phrase “A well-regulated … ”

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

 

