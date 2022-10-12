Letter: It is not right to force sale of land

Benton County doesn’t even know if it needs that land. The bond’s vote has gone down three times. Our economy is worse now. People can’t afford more taxes for cost of bond purchases.

Why can’t the three blocks downtown be used? Benton County already owns some of that land. The city park area is close by; also that could be used. Everything could be in the downtown area and close to the courthouse, which is to be remodeled. Dallas, Oregon added onto its courthouse when more space was needed. Corvallis has the same opportunity to do the same.