Letter: It is not her responsibility

Well, it seems Linn County elected a constitutional sheriff, one who believes she is the final arbiter of state and local laws (Nov. 11, "Linn sheriff won’t enforce part of M-114"). Since Sheriff Duncan has announced she will not enforce a recently enacted law, Measure 114, one wonders what other laws she will not enforce that, in her opinion, are bad laws?

The only court decision related to limits on magazine capacities was that of the 9th Circuit that upheld such a ban. The Supreme Court only directed the lower court to review its decision without overturning the law in question.

What Sheriff Duncan has done is declare that she is acting as a court, deciding what state and local laws are constitutional, contrary to her statement otherwise.

The duty of a sheriff is to uphold all state and local laws until any are determined to be unconstitutional by a state or federal court. It is not her responsibility to make that decision.

Robert B. Harris

Albany