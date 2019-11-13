Regarding the Gazette-Times' Nov. 5 letter that was critical about the Oct. 22 community meeting on parking issues:
I, too, was disappointed in the way the meeting worked out since at my table also we discussed how to make parking easier. I had not expected that.
We individuals and the city in general need to do what we can to get us out of our cars more often. It is difficult for some of us, even for us some of us who care deeply about the climate emergency and who can in fact take buses or bike or walk more often than we do.
Doing what we can not only means us getting out of our cars; it also means supporting the efforts of our governments everywhere as they realize the seriousness of this issue while they also address the fact that there are some people who cannot do better, cannot for economic and logistical reasons.
The problem of getting us to live our lives differently seems almost intractable. I intend to come to the next community meeting on the subject as I know the organizers are going to do their best to effect change on this vital issue.
Cheryl Stevenson
Corvallis (Nov. 5)