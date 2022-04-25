Letter: Israel is racist, practices apartheid

Israel is racist, practices apartheid

It’s laughable for Israeli leaders to claim they are now going on the offensive, when Israel has always been on the offensive against Palestinians since 1947 or earlier.

According to B’tselem, an Israeli-run human rights organization there, Israeli “security” forces have killed 3,910 Palestinians since Operation Cast Lead ended in January 2009. In addition, Israeli civilians have killed another 36. Counts go through January 2022 but not recent months.

In the same period, Palestinians killed 101 Israeli security forces and 106 Israeli civilians.

Total Israelis killed by Palestinians: 207. Total Palestinians killed by Israelis: 3,946.

Yet American media seem to dwell only on the Israelis killed; hardly a fair comparison. Apparent racism?

Many recent reports say Israel certainly is racist and practices apartheid. And has killed nearly 4,000 Palestinians since 2009 began.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

Vote Malone so he can better lives

Let’s keep Pat Malone working for all of Benton County.

When assessing candidates, I want to know what qualities they bring that are distinctive, what their experience is, and what they have accomplished that qualifies them for the position.

Pat Malone stands out as the Democratic candidate we need as a county commissioner. He doesn’t have to visit rural areas to understand those needs; he lives and has worked in Kings Valley for decades. As a tree farm owner, he understands that environmental decisions made at the local level have a significant impact on a larger scale.

Pat certainly has a wealth of experience. Prior to being elected as county commissioner in 2018, he served on numerous committees; just a few include the Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, the Linn-Benton Community College Budget Committee and the Benton County Bicycle Advisory Committee.

And as commissioner, Pat has worked to make the Third Street Commons operational to help reduce houselessness. He has also taken the long-term view and applied his extensive stewardship skills to promote a clean, safe and sustainable environment for all of us in Benton County. And Pat is a leader in advancing transportation alternatives.

Please join me in voting for Pat Malone for county commissioner so he can continue to better all our lives!

Tanya Shively

Corvallis

Hope he checks his assumptions, ego

John Brenan regularly contributes to the opinion page. He identifies himself as a scientist, complete with publications.

In his most recent letter (“On the percentage of illiteracy here,” April 17), Brenan criticizes the April 7 letter from Michael Coolen (“Illiteracy makes a person vulnerable”).

Brenan cites Coolen’s data that 55.5% of the adult population in the U.S. is, at best, semiliterate (leaving 44.5% who are literate). For our purposes, this means they’re able to read and understand what they’ve read.

Using 48,284 as the adult population of Corvallis (justifiable), Brenan states that if we prorate these percentages over the Corvallis adult population, Coolen would have us believe that only 21,487 of us could read and understand his letter (literate) while 26,798 could not (illiterate). Brenan says that’s absurd.

Of course, that is absurd, but Coolen never implied that.

It’s really absurd to take percentages derived from a huge diverse population and then apply them to a small subpopulation. You cannot apply national statistics to Corvallis. That is totally invalid, and anyone who understands statistics should agree.

The next time Brenan chooses to critique another letter, I hope he checks his assumptions and his ego.

Bill Siebler

Corvallis

Listen to life in the wooded buffer

I grew up in Corvallis when 27th ended at “Dixie” Creek, then wild, home to salamanders and riffles.

Ahead was Daffodil Hill, where springtime flowers were prolific at the lower end of today’s Timberhill. I rode horses bareback on Circle, a smooth dirt road, and helped plant our fifth-grade tree when Jefferson opened. The 5-mile loop was narrow, winding, scary when I learned to drive, because it went to nowhere except a make-out spot and McDonald Forest (forbidden).

Ten years ago, after 38 years, I moved to Timberhill, a development that didn’t exist when I left. Many childhood markers were gone, but I fell in love with the neighborhoods that replaced them.

The 40-acre wooded buffer between the Oregon State University forest and homes is a vital link for those who choose not to reach further into the forest, and for many birds.

My simple pleasure is my first cup of coffee on my porch before the sun’s up, listening to sounds from the woods. The owl doesn’t hoot every day, but it’s often enough to make me grateful for him. I love to begin my day as he’s finishing his.

I encourage all interested parties to walk the length of the property. Don’t stop at Goldfinch and presume to have a feel for it. Walk one end to the other, then back. And listen to life in the wooded buffer.

If you appreciate this buffer, support denial of the annexation by contacting your councilperson. Save our open space. Please.

Lynne Ervin

Corvallis

Please vote ‘yes’ to renew the levy

After serving seven years on the Corvallis School Board, I moved away in 2018.

However, a chunk of the community remains with me. I daily read the Gazette-Times. I treasure my continued connections with Corvallis friends. I remain a Beavers fan.

I follow the school district on social media, especially the renovations and construction of new schools, and through my former board colleagues. And I still pay taxes in Oregon and Benton County.

I cannot vote in the upcoming election since I no longer live in Oregon. But I can write to urge you to vote “yes” on Corvallis School District Local Option Levy Measure 2-136. This is a renewal of the current levy, set to expire in June.

Renewal will not increase your taxes. Renewal will continue to support vital staff, programs and services for 509J, worth about $8.6 million, the equivalent of 90 positions. If the levy were to fail, terrible cuts would be required to balance the district’s operating budget. Other resources do not exist to fill a budget hole so large. No one would benefit, the students least of all.

I understand the importance of this levy from my many years of line-by-line analysis of the district’s budget and observation of its impact. This levy is essential to the students, to the schools, and thereby to the community. Please vote “yes” to renew the levy.

Judy Ball

Morgantown, West Virginia

We can help people in need without war

Re: “Ukraine is our war, Biden our wartime president” by Froma Harrop (April 19):

This is not our war. Stop warmongering. I don’t know what Putin’s intentions are, nor do you. This war is as unjustifiable as the war that the U.S. started in Libya, Iraq and the other countries the U.S. destabilized. We should be held accountable as well.

This fact does not justify Putin’s actions.

My point is that we can’t just assume that Putin is a Hitler 2 and jump to the conclusion of getting ready to send the able-bodied men of our society off to war.

I support the sanctions, I support the passive support of Ukraine, but my brethren and I refuse to allow an upper class to send many strong, honorable young men to die in conflicts with a silver-coated lie of restoring freedom and happiness to peoples in other lands, but in the end just hurting our young men and the people in those distant lands. I will fight if Putin attacks our allies or us.

I will not be fighting for the honor of Biden or any other man or woman who will command me; I will fight only for my family, the common man and the groups of people who are victims of mass murder.

All I seek in this letter is that you and I come to an understanding that we can help people in need without war.

Brandon Duncan

Albany

