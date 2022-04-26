Letter: Israel is racist, practices apartheid

It’s laughable for Israeli leaders to claim they are now going on the offensive, when Israel has always been on the offensive against Palestinians since 1947 or earlier.

According to B’tselem, an Israeli-run human rights organization there, Israeli “security” forces have killed 3,910 Palestinians since Operation Cast Lead ended in January 2009. In addition, Israeli civilians have killed another 36. Counts go through January 2022 but not recent months.

In the same period, Palestinians killed 101 Israeli security forces and 106 Israeli civilians.

Total Israelis killed by Palestinians: 207. Total Palestinians killed by Israelis: 3,946.

Yet American media seem to dwell only on the Israelis killed; hardly a fair comparison. Apparent racism?

Many recent reports say Israel certainly is racist and practices apartheid. And has killed nearly 4,000 Palestinians since 2009 began.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

