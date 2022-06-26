Letter: Is this the fate of new area as well?

For years my dog and I have enjoyed strolling through our city parks and enjoying the peace and solitude.

Lately, however, I’ve noticed maintenance seems to be faltering, especially compared to the recent past. Border beds are becoming weedy, lawns are mowed less frequently and the parks are simply looking shabby. Seeds from border beds are blowing into neighboring yards and creating more maintenance problems for homeowners. Blackberry vines are growing rampant in park borders as well.

Storm drainage ditch banks, especially in areas of North Albany, are never maintained and are allowed to go to seed, creating more sources for weed and blackberry vines on downstream properties. What’s going on? Why is this happening? On many occasions I have seen children getting severely punctured or scratched by the park’s blackberry bushes. Monteith Park and areas of North Albany are especially notable problem areas.

Now, after 20 years, Linn County Parks and Recreation has been deeded a new park from the state. Is this the fate of this new area as well?

Bob Chilton

Albany

