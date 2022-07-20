Letter: Is this really what we have become?

In a land almost unrecognizable, the image of slain animal carcasses fire-roasted on spits is celebrated and gloated upon with bonhomie.

In such a place, the monthly/weekly/daily summary executions of innocent children and innocent market/concert/parade/mall-goers is shrugged off by the power brokers with a hollow “thoughts and prayers” apology that falls empty, as the ringing of shells falling on the ground defines the streets of our Second Amendment American carnage.