Letter: Is this really what we have become?

In a land almost unrecognizable, the image of slain animal carcasses fire-roasted on spits is celebrated and gloated upon with bonhomie.
In such a place, the monthly/weekly/daily summary executions of innocent children and innocent market/concert/parade/mall-goers is shrugged off by the power brokers with a hollow “thoughts and prayers” apology that falls empty, as the ringing of shells falling on the ground defines the streets of our Second Amendment American carnage.
“Be there, will be wild!” Is this really what we have become?
Justin Soares
Corvallis