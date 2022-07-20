 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Is this really what we have become?

  • 0
Letters Stock

In a land almost unrecognizable, the image of slain animal carcasses fire-roasted on spits is celebrated and gloated upon with bonhomie.

In such a place, the monthly/weekly/daily summary executions of innocent children and innocent market/concert/parade/mall-goers is shrugged off by the power brokers with a hollow “thoughts and prayers” apology that falls empty, as the ringing of shells falling on the ground defines the streets of our Second Amendment American carnage.

“Be there, will be wild!” Is this really what we have become?

Justin Soares

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News