Letter: Is that the legacy we want to leave?

Fred Hughes’ letter “Expansion will take place regardless” (Nov. 6) is a call to Benton County residents to get involved.

Last December, the Benton County Planning Commission unanimously denied LU-21-047 (the last application to expand the landfill), finding that it would cause significant harm to Benton County.

In his letter, Fred points out how the lack of competitive bidding and long-term franchise agreements for waste collections and disposal have cut out innovative competition. There’s no incentive for Republic Services to invest in other alternatives, which is detrimental to breaking a repetitive “throwaway” cycle.

Bottom line, landfilling is lucrative.

In 2020, Benton County entered into a 20-year franchise agreement with Republic Services for waste disposal at Coffin Butte Landfill, locking in 20 more years of the same old same old, or not?

After the last application to expand the landfill was resoundingly rejected, the Benton County commissioners may have realized that it was time to tap the brakes. They have hired a mediator, formed a Trash Talk Work Group to sift through the complex issue of hosting a landfill, and hopefully are listening to their constituents, the taxpayers.

When this landfill is exhausted, Benton County residents will be living with 100% of the liability for generations to come. Is that the legacy we want to pass on?

Google “Benton County Solid Waste Process Work Group” for meeting information. Anyone can publicly comment or write in to help our county commissioners make the right decision.

Becky Merja

Corvallis