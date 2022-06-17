Letter: Is it necessary to blow every leaf?

What would you say if your neighbor dumped all their garbage in your yard? Would you be upset?

How about if your neighbor played their stereo so loudly you could clearly hear it in your home with doors and windows closed? Well, that’s what we put up with on a daily basis in the form of two-cycle gas-powered leaf blowers’ noise and air pollution.

On June 6, we listened to four different leaf blowers at four different times throughout the day. On June 7, it was three leaf blowers, all of which far exceed the city noise ordinance. Unfortunately, that noise ordinance applies only to music.

Leaf blowers expose the public — and workers — to unnecessary and preventable health risks, since they are a major source of harmful pollutants including ozone-forming chemicals, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter, the adverse effects of which include cancer, asthma, heart disease, stroke and respiratory disease.

For neighbors, it’s the effects of daily noise pollution and shattered peace and quiet. For the workers, it’s the more immediate and serious adverse health effects that disproportionately affect Latino workers. Is it really necessary to blow every single blade of grass and leaf?

Six cities in California have outlawed leaf blowers and yet it hasn’t raised the costs for the workers or customers. Rakes, brooms and electric blowers are more than adequate for the task. Corvallis should follow the example of other cities and protect neighbors and workers. How about a comprehensive noise ordinance including two-cycle blowers?

Fred Hughes

Corvallis

