Letter: Is dog-wash station best use of money?

Regarding the Albany mayor’s and council’s fact-finding trip to Independence’s waterfront, in their role as the governing arm of the Central Albany Revitalization Area ("Waterfront dreams," April 25):

Independence officials said they cannot and do not measure the return on investment for their development. What city can afford nowadays to use taxpayer funds for investments that probably do not replenish money spent?

CARA is a part of the Albany government. The money all eventually comes from the same place: taxpayers’ pockets.

Since Independence is smack-dab in the middle of Oregon wine country, its taxpayer-funded waterfront hotel might survive. Would not be so in Albany, is my thinking. Also, it further speeds global warming to pave over ground to put in new, double-wide concrete sidewalks, which Independence has done.

It is sweet that Independence has a dog wash station and a bike repair kit station along its waterfront sidewalks. But is that an optimal use of taxpayers’ money in these times of war, pandemic, homelessness, inflation, failing sewer systems and widening gap between the rich and the poor?

Mary Brock

Albany

