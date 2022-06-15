Letter: Irony brought to you by ad insert

Oh, the irony brought to you by “Sportsman’s” Warehouse and the paper, via ad insert on June 3.

Hop on down to the “Sportsman’s” Warehouse and pick up what every self-respecting sportsman needs: an assault rifle with 30+1 capacity (Father’s Day sale, June 3 through 19). Pick up a couple of extra magazines, practice and plan, and maybe you can be the one who breaks the record for the number of school kids killed. It truly seems like it is becoming the latest “sport” in our country.

I’m sure you can create a day that a lot of fathers will remember. You could even slaughter your family at its next gathering.

Where will the next mass shooting be? West Albany High School, South Albany High School, Lebanon High School, Crescent Valley High School, Corvallis High School, North Albany Middle School or one of the many other schools in our area? None of us knows. It is painfully obvious that without some meaningful, common-sense change, things will continue as they have.

And by the way, don't worry about saving the $60 to $170; just charge it to your credit card. You in all likelihood will be dead or imprisoned for life after your glorious, “sportsmanlike” deed.

Peter Kenagy

Albany

